Concert hosted by Hope College prof. aims to stop Asian hate

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A Hope College music professor is using his platform to raise awareness about stopping Asian hate. He is hosting a concert Thursday to get more people involved in the movement.

When Jordan VanHemert first began planning for his album 1 1/2 years ago, he says he had no idea what it would become. The jazz saxophonist’s concert is titled “We Are Not a Virus,” which is also the theme of his album.

He says originally he thought it would showcase a glimpse of what life was like for Asian Americans in 2020 during the pandemic, but now with the recent Atlanta spa shootings, he says it has turned into something much more.

“Especially when something feels that far away that it’s difficult to be in a place where you can actively affect change. So, spreading awareness is one thing but awareness is passive. I wanted to do something a little more active and that’s where I got the idea for this concert. I wanted to do my best to support the victims and their families and also the people who are on the ground in Atlanta doing really great work,” said VanHemert.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum. More information can be found online.