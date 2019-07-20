Companies to hand out water, bagged ice in Jenison

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Residents looking to beat the heat during the power outages can find some relief Sunday.

Consumers Energy and Meijer will provide bottled water and bags of ice to customers affected by storms that have left more than 100,000 without power.

The companies will be handing out the supplies from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday at Jenison High School.

Jenison was hit particularly hard by this weekend’s storms. On Saturday morning, wind bursts of up to 80 mph destroyed several homes, ripping the roof off some, uprooting trees and scattered debris.