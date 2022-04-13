ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A longtime restaurant in Zeeland is a total loss after a fire broke out Tuesday night, fire officials say.

Zeeland Fire Chief Ross Tibbets told News 8 that crews were called around 11 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a fire at the Community Restaurant located on E. Main Avenue between Maple and Carlton streets.

When firefighters arrived, flames were seen coming out of the restaurant’s roof.

No one was inside the building at the time of the blaze. There were no reports of injuries.

Tibbets said the building is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours as crews worked to put out the flames and investigated. All lanes have since reopened.