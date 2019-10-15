Credit union giving away money at ATMs in W MI

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A regional credit union is giving away $10,000 for the month of October in an effort to spread kindness.

Community Choice Credit Union randomly replaced $20 bills with $50 bills in the ATMs at its member centers. Two of those locations are in West Michigan at their offices in Holland and Muskegon. It’s a part of the campaign they’re calling #DriveKindness.

“There’s going to be lots of lucky people,” said Holland branch manager Rebecca Lamper of the giveaway.

Lamper says the giveaway is not just about money but what the credit union can inspire people to do with it.

“The campaign is really to drive kindness, for people to give back. It’s not something that we should see just during the holidays. It’s something we should do all year,” Lamper said.

The credit union also took the opportunity to give back to its employees on Tuesday. They gave each one of them $10 for lunch at a local business. They say a good deed can go a long way.

“Kindness is important because, in order for a good community to thrive, we need to be good to each other,” Lamper added.

The kindness campaign runs through Friday. The credit union plans to end the week with free doughnuts and cider at its offices. They say the $50 ATM giveaway will continue until all the money is gone.

ATM users don’t have to be members of Community Choice Credit Union to try their luck.