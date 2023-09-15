GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a 61-year-old fisherman, who was reported missing in Lake Michigan Tuesday evening.

The Coast Guard announced Friday it would not continue the search for David Split unless new information arose.

Over three days, crews searched about 6,550 square miles, the Coast Guard said in a release.

The fisherman was reported missing Tuesday night: Around 7 p.m., Muskegon County dispatch told the Coast Guard that Split had not returned from a morning fishing trip.

Split was last seen leaving Spring Lake in a 29-foot Blue Sea Sundancer named A & A. He is known to fish near the mouth of the Grand River and slightly offshore, according to the Coast Guard. The Fruitport Township Police Department said his cellphone was last pinged around 6 miles off Holland.

His boat was found Wednesday about 32 nautical miles west of Grand Haven. The boat was empty, and there was no sign of Split.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coast Guard at 414.747.7182.