GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — As people celebrate the Fourth of July along West Michigan’s lakeshore, law enforcement and the U.S. Coast Guard are making sure boaters are being safe while having fun.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office’s Marine Unit has increased its patrols and is participating in Operation Dry Water, a nationwide campaign that’s designed to raise awareness about boating under the influence.

Last year during the initiative, more than 11,000 citations and 33,000 warnings were handed out across the country.

The Coast Guard said they are checking boats for the proper safety gear near the holiday and encouraging boaters to look for certain items before they go on the water.

“You want to have a well-fitting lifejacket for every person on board, especially children. You want to make sure your child is wearing a life jacket at all times, you want to make sure you have things like water, any sort of supplies. You’re going to want to tell a friend back home you’re going out, just in case something does happen,” said Amy Anderson, machinery technician petty officer second class with U.S. Coast Guard.

As of Monday afternoon, Anderson said the Coast Guard hasn’t responded to any major incidents in West Michigan surrounding the 4th of July this year.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office also said water rescues are down compared to recent years.