Coast Guard Fest’s Parade of Ships nixed due to high waves

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — High waves on Lake Michigan have forced organizers of the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival to cancel a tradition.

In a Facebook post Monday, the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival announced it’s nixing its Parade of Ships ceremony because of the large waves. The festival says ship tours will still take place as scheduled.

The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazard advisory through late Monday night for five lakeshore counties, including Allegan, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana and Ottawa counties.

The NWS says southwest winds will churn up waves topping 4 feet, leading to dangerous swimming conditions, especially at Grand Haven State Park and Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon.

Beachgoers are encouraged to stay out of the water as structural and rip currents are possible, especially along piers and breakwaters.

People who find themselves caught in a structural or rip current should swim parallel to shore until they’re they are free from the current’s grip, then they may swim to land.