GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s a big week for business in Grand Haven as the annual Coast Guard Festival draws hundreds of thousands of visitors.

In the nearly three years that Q Lorenz has worked at Dairy Creme in Grand Haven, the Coast Guard Festival has proven to be important for business time and time again.

“It’s a lot busier. A lot of people show up on the nights. We have four people working when we normally have two,” Lorenz said. “It’s always fun just to be outside of work and in work when you finally have business the entire day.”

The ice cream shop on North Harbor Drive has stocked up to get ready for the influx of customers.

“We’re almost overstocked. I don’t think we have enough room for anything else. When we get the next shipment in, I don’t know where to put it,” Lorenz said.

The Coast Festival is estimated to have millions of dollars of economic impact. Laura Girard, who owns Surf Shop Grand Haven, said the activities happening so close to downtown boost foot traffic.

“We have the carnival so that draws people in and then that gets us in the stores. They also have entertainment at night. The Coast Guard ships are down by the water and we’re a half a block away from the water, so that just brings people by,” Girard said.

The people that are walking into the surf shop are coming in from all over.

“Some of them are retired Coast Guard members. Some of them are just visiting family. We’ve heard a lot of people this summer that this is their first time visiting Michigan, so that’s a great bump for us,” Girard said.

Similar to Dairy Creme, the surf shop has brought in additional staff and products for the festival. While it’s busier than normal, business owners say that’s a good problem to have.

“We’ve just embraced the downtown and everything that happens here and it’s worked out great for our store,” Girard said.

Lorenz said he expects Saturday’s firework show to bring in the most business.