GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival has chosen its new executive director.

Tracy Riley, a retired commander with the U.S. Coast Guard, will step into the role immediately, marketing director Annie Lengkeek announced Wednesday. Organizers say the interview process spanned three months.

Riley was group commander in Grand Haven for two years, from 2004 to 2006. In 2010, she retired from the Coast Guard, according to Lengkeek.

Since moving to Grand Haven in 2018, festival organizers say Riley has been an active member of the board, even serving as the festival’s chair in 2023.

Next year’s Coast Guard Festival will mark the festival’s 100th anniversary. It is set to run July 26 through Aug. 4, 2024.