GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The annual U.S. Coast Guard Festival is kicking off Friday and there’s a lot to celebrate.

It’s the 99th year of the festival. Plus, Grand Haven celebrates 25 years of being designated as “Coast Guard City, USA” by former President Bill Clinton.

“We take great pride in that here,” Tracy Riley, festival chair, said. “It’s a huge week.”

Commanding Officer of the Sector Field Office Grand Haven Paul Larouche will experience his second Coast Guard Festival.

“After 20 years of being in the Coast Guard, the most memorable moment for me was coming to Grand Haven and seeing the outpouring of support for the Coast Guard and coast guard families here within the community. It was definitely felt. There’s nothing I could ever compare that to,” he said.

The next 10 days are packed with events. There are concerts happening throughout the festival. The cardboard boat race and kids parade is happening Saturday and the car show will be on Sunday.

“It’s a great celebration and anyone who is looking to come and visit I would say go to our website. there’s so much information on how to get around and how to get tickets-all of that,” the festival marketing director,” Annie Lengkeek, marketing director, said.

There’s also an app you can download on your phone to stay informed about events, parking, tickets and any cancellations.