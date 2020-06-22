Classes to begin 2 weeks earlier at Hope College

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Hope College announced that its starting the school year two weeks earlier than originally planned to limit the COVID-19 impact on campus.

Classes will begin Aug. 17 and the semester will end Nov. 24, Hope College says.

The semester was originally scheduled to start Sept. 1 and end on Dec. 18.

Two mid-semester breaks have been removed — Fall Recess and Thanksgiving Recess — to prevent spreading the virus when many students typically choose to leave campus.

“As we know from the spring semester, a second wave of COVID-19 could prompt a shift to remote learning,” Hope College President Matthew A. Scogin said. “We would pursue this shift only if federal or state restrictions or local health conditions required us to do so.”

In addition to changes being made to classes, the move in process, living on campus and dining services will also be different.

Scogin said the college is still in the process of finalizing schedules and other operations.

More information can be found on Hope’s website.

Also on Monday, the University of Michigan said it will open for the fall semester on Aug. 31.