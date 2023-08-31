GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While many schools teach children what actions to take in the case of an active shooter, adults may not know what to do in that situation.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is offering training to provide some insight.

“Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events” classes offer strategies, guidance and plans to survive an active shooter event.

The sheriff’s office said it hopes to offer the class each month.

The next session is Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.

The class is free, but space is limited and registration is required. You can learn more and register at http://miottawa.org/sheriff/crase.htm.