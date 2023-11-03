HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland Board of Public Works truck got stuck in a sinkhole while looking for the source of a water main break Friday morning.

Around 8:45 a.m., the Holland Department of Public Safety posted on Facebook that most of the S Waverly Road and E 8th Street intersection was shut down Friday morning due to a water main break.

While BPW crews were working to find the source, one of its dump trucks found it when it got stuck in a sinkhole.

A city of Holland truck stuck in a sinkhole on Nov. 3, 2023. (Courtesy Holland Department of Public Safety)

The post said portions of the area will remain closed while crews make repairs.