City of Holland to host forum for landlords, tenants

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Affordable housing continues to be a burden for so many across West Michigan. On Thursday, the city of Holland will host a forum in hopes of answering some questions the community may have.

Leaders with Holland’s Human Relations Department say they try to hold at least two housing-related events for the community each year. For the virtual forum, they plan to talk about tenant and landlord law, the status of COVID-19 eviction moratoriums, housing discrimination and other rental issues.

Organizers say during an uncertain time for many, they want to make sure they’re keeping people in the loop.

“I think COVID-19 has had an impact on both landlords and tenants. The reason we do the educational pieces is that we want our community to be informed. How can we work with them to educate them?,” said Esther Fifelski, the human relations director for the city of Holland.

The panel will begin at 7 p.m. on Zoom and is free to attend. More information can be found online.