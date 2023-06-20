GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of Christian churches have formed a coalition to refute some of the ideas being pushed by a political group called Ottawa Impact.

“We need to do something, and we need to be a different voice from the one that we are hearing scream so loudly,” said Pastor Cathy Hoop of the First Presbyterian Church in Holland.

Eight churches in Holland and Grand Haven have formed the Ottawa Coalition of Unifying Congregation. Their goal is to push back against Ottawa Impact, a conservative Political Action Committee.

“(Ottawa Impact) says that their foundation is in a Christian nation,” said said First Presbyterian Associate Pastor Paul Van Kempen.

But he says the purpose of the coalition is “to say that we think differently and there are a lot of voices in Ottawa County who think differently.”

The First Presbyterian Church in Holland is a part of the coalition. Hoop refers to the Bible and its prophets in explaining their reasons for pushing back.

“They called the people to be people of justice, to be people of compassion and that it was their role to care for those who might be on the margins, who might be forgotten, who might be discriminated against. That is the call of the church so we believe that very much to be,” said Hoop.

The coalition was organized by Rev. Dr. Jared Cramer Rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church, who is also the faith outreach lead for the Unifying Coalition of Ottawa county.

A joint letter was created specifying the coalition’s direction.

“Our first concern is the harm being done by the county commission right now and wanting to stand up and say, ‘No, this is not okay. We are against this.’ The secondary reason, though, is to be clear that these Ottawa Impact commissioners, those who support them, do not represent the uniform voice of Christianity in Ottawa county,” said Cramer.

The coalition focuses on faith paired with politics and supports marginalized groups.

“This week, we are in between the Juneteenth festival last Saturday and the Pride festival this coming Saturday. And we as congregations in Ottawa County believe those kinds of festivals represent Ottawa County, a place where we think all people belong,” said Van Kempen.

They are speaking out against the controversial actions of Ottawa Impact like getting rid of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion department, trying to remove the health officer Adeline Hambley and more.

“The funding that has been withheld from the doulas from the black community and for the ‘Out on the Lakeshore,’ the funding that’s been held up from two very important organizations within our community — that is something tangible that we can respond to,” said Hoop.

News 8 reached out to several members of Ottawa Impact for comment, but have not yet received a response.

Coalition members say they want to start positive dialogue and encourage others to join in their fight.

“And those of us who have known privilege all our lives maybe will wake up a little bit and realize the importance of stepping up and speaking out,” says Hoop.

The Ottawa Coalition of Unifying Congregations will have a forum discussion the night of August 17th from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Central Park Place in Grand Haven.