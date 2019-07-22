Church steps up to clear debris in storm-battered Jenison

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Jenison neighborhood banding together after getting hit hard by weekend storms is getting extra cleanup help, but not from the township.

Rosewood Church’s children’s ministry director lives near where the microburst hit, ripping off at least one roof, toppling trees and knocking out power to many homes.

>>Photos: Weekend storm damage

“It didn’t hit us, but it hit right up by us, about ten houses away,” said Kaitlyn Peterson. “I think I texted our pastor at like 6 a.m. when I got up and went out to survey what happened.”

Peterson asked Rosewood Church Pastor Austin Vondracek what, if anything, could be done.

“So often we think, to serve the Lord we need to go halfway around the world to do it,” Vondracek said. “When truthfully, you can get involved in a missional way in your daily life, in your neighborhood and in your workplace.”

The church’s youth outreach group, Summer of Service, routinely serves across West Michigan, the group had plans to be elsewhere Monday night, but rescheduled to pitch in closer to home.

With Consumers Energy handling power restoration, water and ice rations, the church decided they could help with debris.

A yard waste bin in Jenison two days after a one-two punch of storms hit the area. (July 22, 2019)

“Georgetown doesn’t have any type of dumping site,” Peterson said. “Grandville has one, Hudsonville has one, but we have low taxes, so we don’t have that. These streets are full of brush, so we organized a community wide cleanup event.”

The parade of empty trailers will start in the church parking lot at 6:15 p.m. Monday. From there, church members plan to roll up and down the streets of Jenison, picking up as much brush as they can.

Gloves, power tools and trailers will all be provided.

The church is inviting everyone to volunteer, magnifying the support. The community is heeding their call.

“I was planning on maybe we’d get like six trailers and now we’re up to 20,” Peterson said. “If we could get more, that’d be great ‘cause that’s more work we can do for the people around us. I’m just so thankful to everyone who has stepped up to support this.”

The church had plans originally to dump brush at five locations throughout the area where people had given them the green light to do so since the township wouldn’t.

Rick Emery is upset that the township hasn’t intervened.

“Thank God the church is gonna help, because I have no idea what I would do,” Emery said. “All up and down these streets, all these people don’t know what to do with all this brush. I’m just amazed the township won’t do anything. I think that’s a load. They should be able to help us somehow.”

Emery’s home wasn’t damaged by the weekend storms. But his yard, once lined with pine trees, now looks like a sawmill.

“See all those stumps?” Emery said, pointing to his backyard. “Those were all pine trees and they went over like dominoes, one after another. Boom, boom, boom.”

One of those trees narrowly missed his wife’s car. One branch dented his classic ’57 Chevrolet.

“This car is my baby. A branch from one of the trees blew over and landed here,” Emery said. “It could have been worse. She’s made of steel, so I can fix that.”

Peterson says Rosewood Church on average has 200 to 300 parishioners on any given Sunday. Emery, who doesn’t attend, is thinking now he just might.

“I can’t believe they’re doing it. It’s just wonderful. It sure makes me want to,” he said.

Peterson says they’re just doing what she feels they’ve been called to do.

“When I went through the neighborhood, I was like, ‘We can do something, so we’re going to,’” Peterson said. “That’s what church is for. We’re a part of the community and that’s what we wanna do is help our community.”