Chow Hound accepting carboard boxes to shred for Humane Society

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A local pet supply company is holding a unique event to help out rescue animals.

All throughout January, pet owners can bring their shipping boxes to Chow Hound Pet Supplies. The boxes will be shredded and then donated to the Harbor Human Society in West Olive to be used for bedding materials.

Executive director Jen Self-Aulgur says cardboard shavings provide a healthy bedding for pets and the shelter encourages recycling and reusing materials.

Chow Hound will accept any cardboard box from Amazon and Chewy.com delivery throughout the month of January.





(From left to right) Daphne, JJ and Cassandra, some of the pets that use cardboard shredding. (courtesy Harbor Humane Society)

Everyone who donates a box will get a coupon for free home delivery from Chow Hound.