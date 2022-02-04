A conceptual rendering from Architektura shows what the proposed restaurant at Grand Haven’s Chinook Pier might look like.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A proposal to build a new farmers market, shops and a restaurant along Grand Haven’s Chinook Pier went to the community Thursday.

Geerlings Development-Midwest Construction Group and Architektura fielded questions about their vision for Chinook Pier, which is currently a green space. The pier was previously home to a series of shops that were demolished because of mold problems.

“I’m told there are several that would like to relocate back to this spot,” said Scott Geerlings with Geerlings Development-Midwest Construction Group.

(A conceptual rendering from Architektura shows what the proposed retail space at Grand Haven’s Chinook Pier might look like.)

Geerlings and his development partners emphasized their $2.5 million proposal was conceptual and could change based on feedback. The current plan includes building about 11,000 square feet of retail space for six shops, a 7,000-square-foot commercial building that can be used for a farmers market and events, a potential gas firepit and gaming space, and a restaurant, which was at the top of the wishlist for many community members, according to city leaders.

The proposed restaurant would be near the Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium and splash pad. Geerlings said a restaurant group “very familiar with Grand Haven” is interested in opening a year-round dining concept there.

“It wouldn’t be high-end fine dining. It would be more of a family fun atmosphere type of place,” he said.

Geerlings said the development team would work with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to secure a community development grant to keep retail rental rates in line with what they were before the Chinook Pier shops were demolished.

(A conceptual rendering from Architektura shows what the proposed farmers market at Grand Haven’s Chinook Pier might look like.)

Parking concerns popped up the most during the Thursday afternoon forum. Grand Haven Community Development Manager Jennifer Howland said the city’s conceptual plan includes public parking along the waterfront in addition to public parking and a city parking lot near the Peerless Flats apartment complex being built across the street.

An employee of Architektura said the proposed farmers market would be slightly larger, which meant the city would likely lose a row of parking spots. But she said the rollup doors would allow box trucks to enter the building to drop off products.

(A conceptual rendering by Architektura shows what the farmers market building at Chinook Pier could look like.)

For a year, the city gathered community feedback about how Chinook Pier should be used which led to the Beyond the Pier waterfront master plan. Howland said the waterfront master plan “recognizes the connection to our waterfront and downtown” with a call for year-round amenities and public spaces. The guidelines for redeveloping Chinook Pier also call for limiting buildings to one story with a mezzanine, similar to what was there before.

(A conceptual rendering from Architektura shows what the proposed farmers market multi-use building at Grand Haven’s Chinook Pier might look like.)

Howland said there are no plans to change the minigolf course or remove the fish cleaning station already along the waterfront.

The city sent invitations to more than 300 developers to submit their proposals for Chinook Pier based on the master plan guidelines. One local bid came back from the team of Abonmarche, Architektura PLC and Geerlings Development Co.-Midwest Construction Group Inc.

(A proposed site plan from Abonmarche shows what the redeveloped Chinook Pier in Grand Haven might look like.)

Howland cautioned the development is “not a done deal.” Grand Haven City Manager Pat McGinnis said the next steps are discussions with the city council about “what they feel the right mix is” and an appropriate project timeline, as well as figuring out public financing for the project and gathering community input.

McGinnis said he doesn’t expect construction at Chinook Pier to happen in 2022.

“I think we will be spending this year working out the details and getting the project just right so it looks like people mostly want to make it look like. We’re not going to make everybody happy but as many as we can, and we do that by listening very carefully right now, so please keep the comments coming,” he said during the Thursday afternoon forum.

Geerlings said if approved, the entire project his development team is proposing would take about a year to complete.