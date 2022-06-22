Emergency responders on the scene of a crash at 68th Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale Township. (June 22, 2022)

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A child was seriously hurt in a crash in Allendale Township Wednesday.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. on 68th Avenue near Lake Michigan Drive.

A 49-year-old woman from Allendale was turning left from southbound 68th Avenue into an Allendale Township park entrance, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said her van was hit by a northbound vehicle driven by a 60-year-old man from Coopersville.

Four children in the woman’s vehicle were brought to the hospital, deputies say. They say one was seriously injured.

The crash remains under investigation.