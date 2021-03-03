Child hit by car in Park Twp.; injuries not life threatening

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 11-year-old sustained injuries that are not life-threatening after being hit by a car in Park Township Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. on Riley Street near 160th Avenue.

Ottawa County deputies say the 11-year-old did not see a car driving westbound on Riley Street and was hit.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car, a 16-year-old of Park Township, was not injured.

Alcohol does is not believed to be a factor, authorities say.

They are still investigating the incident.

