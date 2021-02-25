Child hit by car, critically injured in Georgetown Twp.

Police on the scene after a 5-year-old girl was hit by a car on 12th Avenue in Jenison. (Feb. 25, 2021)

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A young girl who was hit by a car in Georgetown Township Thursday afternoon is suffering critical injuries, deputies say.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. on 12th Avenue near Blair Street, just south of Chicago Drive.

Deputies say a 5-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother were leaving school and walking north on 12th Avenue. A passing train had northbound traffic stopped on 12th Street. The children crossed through the northbound traffic on 12th Avenue when they did not see a car driving south. The girl was hit by the southbound car.

The victim was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Portions of 12th Avenue will be closed for a period of time, deputies say. The incident remains under investigation.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors.