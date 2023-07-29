ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A child has been returned to his parents after he was found wandering early Saturday morning in Allendale Township during a thunderstorm.

Around 2 a.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the Mystic Woods Apartment Complex, located at 5386 Pierce St., after receiving a report that a child had been found.

Residents had found the 3- to 4-year-old boy in his pajamas walking around the complex. The sheriff’s office said the boy is non-verbal and autistic and was unable to say where he came from.

Deputies searched the area for his parents and were unable to find them. A police dog was called to the scene and tracked down his parents in the Westwind Apartment complex across the street from where the boy was found.

The sheriff’s office said he has been reunited with his family and was not hurt.

It’s unclear how the boy originally escaped.