Child ejected from vehicle during crash on I-196 suffers minor injuries

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A child sustained minor injuries after being ejected from a vehicle as it rolled several times on I-196 Wednesday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the rollover crash happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. on I-196 east of M-6 in Georgetown Township.

Investigators say a Pontiac Montana, driven by a 26-year-old San Antonio, Texas, woman, was heading eastbound when the driver lost control on the snow-covered road, went off the roadway and rolled several times.

The child, who was strapped in a car seat, was thrown from the backseat of the minivan as it rolled over. The child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Also hospitalized were the driver and another passenger, a 25-year-old man, also from San Antonio. Neither of their injuries were considered life-threatening.