GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are still investigating after an armed man was shot and killed by Grand Haven police this weekend.

It happened outside Trinity Health Grand Haven Hospital around 4:30 Sunday morning. According to police, when they arrived on scene, a 66-year-old man was found in Trinity Grand Haven Hospital’s parking lot and was armed with a rifle. When officers attempted to intervene he was shot and killed.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said it will not be releasing the name of the man.

The two responding officers are on paid adminstrative pending an investigation, which is standard protocol, but no additional details about the shoooting have been shared.

Jeff Hawke, the Director of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, said his department participates in a collaboration called the Ottawa County Community Health Crisis Intervention Team, which aims to provide mental health professionals in response to a crisis. Grand Haven police have an officer designated as a liaison.

But a social worker within the program was not called to Sunday’s incident with Grand Haven Police, Hawke said.

“Generally with this type of situation, officers would respond, make contact, and ensure scene safety. Community Mental Health professionals are on call. In this case, the incident was rapidly evolving and took place very quickly, so there were no Community Mental Health professionals on scene.”

Michigan State Police has declined to share any additional details as the shooting remains under investigation.

If you are struggling and need someone to talk to, you can reach the National Suicide and Crisis Hotline by calling or texting 988.