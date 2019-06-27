Chicago Drive in Hudsonville buckles amid heat

Ottawa County

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The long-awaited summer heat appears to be already taking its toll on West Michigan’s roads.

Chicago Drive buckled road in Hudsonville
A June 27, 2019 courtesy photo shows a buckled slab of eastbound Chicago Drive east of 40th Street in Hudsonville. (Sarah Stier/ReportIt)

Thursday afternoon, buckling pavement forced the Ottawa County Road Commission to close a lane of eastbound Chicago Drive just east of 40th Avenue in Hudsonville.

Road crews could be seen using a jackhammer to try to break apart the buckled roadway.

The road had reopened by around 7:30 p.m.

Thursday marked the hottest day so far this year for West Michigan, with temperatures topping out around 88 degrees, according to Storm Team 8.

