Undated photos from the Sand Sculpture Contest in Grand Haven. (Courtesy The Chamber of Commerce Grand Haven, Spring Lake, Ferrysburg)

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Haven City Beach will turn into a temporary art gallery this weekend for the 40th annual Sand Sculpture Contest.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Sculptors will be at work between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

“To watch the transformation of regular beach sand into a sculpture is quite amazing. It’s fun to see people of all ages making it happen!” event organizer Antoinette Bates said in a statement.

Sand sculptors must register and pay the participation fee. You can do that online at the website for the tri-cities chamber of commerce or in person on the day of the event. All skill levels are welcome.