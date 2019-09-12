Charges issued in connection to fatal hit-run

Undated photos of Sebastian Abel Villarreal and Eliud Rey Vazquez. (Courtesy of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office)

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people are facing charges in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Holland Township.

However, deputies say the suspects are not in custody and authorities are looking for them.

The incident happened shortly after midnight Tuesday amid a fight in the parking lot of 136th One Stop located on 136th Avenue between James and Riley streets.

An undated courtesy photo of Melissa Yates.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the fight involved two people. During it, 41-year-old Melissa Yates of Zeeland, who later died at a hospital, was knocked to the ground and then run over by a white Dodge Charger as it took off. The car didn’t stop, authorities say.

Deputies say 22-year-old Sebastian Abel Villarreal of Holland, the driver of the vehicle, is being charged with failing to stop at a scene of an accident when at fault resulting in death and being a habitual offender.

The other suspect, 17-year-old Eliud Rey Vazquez of Holland Township, faces an assault charge in the incident that occurred in the parking lot just moments prior to the fatal crash, according to a news release.

Authorities say the charges were issued on Wednesday.

Yates leaves behind two children.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.