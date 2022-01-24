Charges filed against 3 after fight injures 1 near Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people face criminal charges in connection a weekend fight near Holland that injured a man and their subsequent arrest.

A 24-year old woman, whose name wasn’t released Monday because she had not yet been arraigned, is expected to face a count of resisting and obstructing a police officer and a count of resisting and obstructing causing injury. She posted 10% of a $7,500 bond and was released from jail.

A 24-year-old Holland man, whose name has also not been released pending arraignment, will face a charge of fourth-degree fleeing and eluding. He posted a $7,500 bond and was released.

David Zavala, 25, of Holland, was charged Monday with carrying a concealed weapon. He was assigned a $25,000 personal recognizance bond but authorities said he remained jailed Monday.

The fight happened just after midnight Sunday in the parking lot of Brann’s Steakhouse on James Street near US-31 in Holland Township. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies went there after getting a report of a fight and a shot fired. They found a 33-year-old Fennville man unresponsive with a head injury, but said he wasn’t shot. He was taken to the hospital, was treated and had been released by Monday afternoon.

Deputies and Holland police officers pulled over a car that was seen taking off. Three people in that car were arrested. One Holland officer sustained minor injuries during the arrest. None of the suspects were hurt.

Deputies say additional charges are possible as they continue to investigate what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.