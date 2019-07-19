Changes coming to ‘dangerous’ 44th Street intersection

Ottawa County

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: / Updated:
44th and 8th avenue georgetown township 010419_1546647533327.jpg.jpg

An undated photo shows 44th Street and 8th Avenue in Georgetown Township.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Improvements are coming to an Ottawa County intersection where dozens of crashes happened within a year.

The Ottawa County Road Commission says on Monday, its crews will install left turn signals where 8th Avenue crosses 44th Street in Georgetown Township. The changes also include shifting signal timing to include a delay for drivers turning left at the intersection.

The road commission board recommended the modifications to curb crashes at the intersection. In January, 24 Hour News 8 determined nearly 40 crashes happened last year at 44th Street and 8th Avenue, including one involving a school bus.

At least one resident who called the intersection dangerous blamed a “confusing” light at the intersection and drivers traveling too fast and frequently running red lights.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links