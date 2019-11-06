Challenger Nathan Bocks wins Holland mayoral race

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Attorney Nathan Bocks will be the next mayor in Holland.

He earned about 53% of the vote Tuesday compared to incumbent Nancy DeBoer’s 47%.

“The first and biggest thank you is to the voters of Holland. Thank you for turning out today, thank you for coming to the polls, and thank you for having faith and confidence in us,” Bocks said in an acceptance speech Tuesday evening.

Bocks is now the mayor elect. The room is roaring as he gives an acceptance speech. pic.twitter.com/LwynDfqGGx — Whitney Burney (@WhitneyOnAir) November 6, 2019

Bocks is a real estate attorney with Central Park Law. While running, he described himself as a community leader, having previously served on several commissions and boards. Bocks most recently served as the chair for the Civic Center fundraising board.

“I’ve got a lot of experience with small business in Holland as well as all of my legal experience in Holland,” Bocks previously told News 8. “I’m somebody that not only is looking at this from a position of being a ceremonial leader in Holland but somebody who is actually going to be out there and working hard to get things done in the community.”

DeBoer was elected mayor in 2015.

**Correction: A previous version of this article misspelled Bocks’ last name as Bock in the headline. We regret the error, which has been fixed.