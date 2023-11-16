OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kyle Terpstra has resigned from the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners, the board’s chair says.

Chair Joe Moss posted on Facebook that Terpstra had submitted his resignation Thursday, which Moss accepted.

“I am thankful for Commissioner Terpstra’s years of service to the people of Ottawa County and wish him and his family the best,” Moss wrote.

The Holland Sentinel reported that Terpstra said his resignation was the result of “careful consideration and due to significant changes in my personal and professional life.”

“It is with a mix of gratitude and reflection that I announce my resignation from the position of Ottawa County Commissioner for District 6,” a statement from Terpstra published in the newspaper said in part. “While this decision was not made lightly, I believe it is the best course of action given the current circumstances.”

He thanked his constituents for their support and said being their commissioner had been “an honor and privilege.”

Terpstra represented parts of Georgetown Township. He is a Republican unaffiliated with Moss’ Ottawa Impact political action group and could not be counted on to vote with the more conservative group.

He had largely been absent from the hearing for Administrative Health Officer Adeline Hambley’s removal, which has been dragging on over the course of five days since Oct. 24 and remains in limbo while settlement options are negotiated.

Moss said the commission would appoint Terpstra’s replacement within 30 days. That person would serve out the remainder of Terpstra’s term, which was set to end Dec. 31, 2024.

Commissioner Roger Bergman, who represents the Grand Haven area, will not seek re-election next year, MLive reported Wednesday. Bergman is also a Republican unaffiliated with Ottawa Impact — he was the only incumbent to beat one of the PAC’s candidates last year, MLive said. The paper said Bergman would endorse former Grand Haven City Councilman Josh Brugger as his replacement.