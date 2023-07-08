WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Berlin Fair in Marne has been running since 1855. On Saturday, the final day of the festival this year, it is honoring veterans.

All veterans and kids ages 12 and under get in for free and parking was free as well. General admission was $5 for adults.

The festival started on July 3 and focuses on youth and agriculture, with many events like livestock competitions, agricultural exhibits, rodeos, motocross, demolition derbies and cornhole tournaments. The festival’s carnival includes a Ferris wheel, carousel and other classic carnival rides.

The Berlin Fair has been a staple in West Michigan for nearly 17 decades. The fair’s website said that the sixth annual fair happened around the beginning of the U.S. Civil War and in the 1930s, the fair had contests including beard growing and babies.