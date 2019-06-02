Celebration to raise money for children with disabilities

MARNE, Mich. (WOOD) — In a few weeks, hundreds will gather and celebrate at Berlin Raceway to raise money for children with disabilities.

Lori’s Voice Walk for the Challenged has grown every year since its inception.

The organization, started by Lori and Dave Hastings, helps families with costs associated with medical treatment. Their efforts also help ensure kids can live life to the fullest.

The event features a walk around the track, raffles, games and super hero characters that remind the kids no diagnosis will limit their abilities.

Registration is now open for the June 15 event. The walk goes from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The first 1,300 participants will also receive a free shirt.

Those who are interested in participating may visit Lori’s Voice website to register.