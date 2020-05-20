Celebrating Seniors: Hudsonville High School

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Hudsonville High School seniors had their final day of class on May 15 after completing much of their work from home.

Their graduation was supposed to be on Thursday, but instead, they will pick up their caps and gowns on that day and hold on to them until August 2 when school administrators hope to hold an in-person commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium.

“The class of 2020 will always be remembered for their resilience, determination and positivity throughout this shutdown period. They have shown that they can think beyond themselves… They missed out on what some would consider the very best part of high school: The last celebrations, final spring athletic seasons and times in the halls with their classmates. What I’ll remember most is their kindness, leadership and school spirit. Fire up, go Eagles!” Beel said in an email to News 8.

Beel also said the seniors organized virtual spirit days that included thanking their teachers and essential workers with personalized notes.

The district has held SOAR awards ceremonies via the Eagle Eye News Channel and created yard signs for seniors. They will have everyone in the community turn their porch lights on from 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, while the stadium lights will be on as well on what would have been graduation night.

A yard sign for the Hudsonville High School class of 2020.

Several students talked with News 8 about missing their classmates as they finished out their high school careers and missing their activities.

Kayla was going to play tennis and is still dealing with the sudden end to the season.

Francesca was supposed to enjoy her final track season and said it was hard to let go of that.

For Sydney, missing the face time with her friends and teachers has been the most difficult part.

“It’s a lot different with the online classes and I’m realizing how much I need to be in person to completely succeed in my classes,” she said, adding that she was disappointed in missing prom and senior assembly.

Lauren is planning to attend Grand Valley State University next year to study geology, regardless of whether she ends up doing part of the semester online.

Kenzie will attend Michigan State University.