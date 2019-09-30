Celebrate the relighting of Grand Haven catwalk

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — There will be a grand celebration Monday night for the relighting of the Grand Haven South Pier catwalk.

The catwalk was taken away in 2016 before the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers started a $2.6 million rebuild of the South Pier. The plan was to repair the parts of the catwalk that needed to be repaired and put it back up once the pier work was done. But time and the elements had taken their toll and it needed to be replaced.

The catwalk is the iconic defining structure for the entrance into the Grand Haven port. It’s the go-to spot for tourists and holds a special place in the heart of many locals.

“It’s a place for people to come hang out, take pictures and enjoy,” said Erin Turrell, the committee chairman of Save The Catwalk.

Turrell said they’re expecting a large crowd to attend the Catwalk Illumination celebration Monday night. It starts at 7:30 p.m. at the pier and beach.

The Grand Haven High School band will be playing, there will be an airshow and fireworks after the illumination. Parking is available at the city beach parking lot and state park.