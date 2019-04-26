Cash falls off truck; police ask for money to be returned

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking anyone who recently found money in the area of US-31 south of the bridge in Grand Haven to turn it into authorities.

On Thursday just before 9 p.m., Grand Haven Department of Public Safety officers were called to the area because drivers were stopping to pick up money that was strewn around in the roadway, a release said.

The officers shut down US-31 in an attempt to pick up the money, with the help of witnesses.

Not long after, the owner of the money returned to the area and told authorities he had accidentally left a cardboard box on the bumper of his truck, which contained $30,000. He said the box had fallen off the bumper while he was driving north on US-31, according to police.

Approximately $2,470 in cash was collected from the area. Authorities warned that “treasure hunters” should not attempt to search the area, because all the money was removed and it could cause traffic issues.

Anyone who found the lost money should turn it in to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, which is located at 525 Washington Ave. They can also be reached at 616.842.3460.