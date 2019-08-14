Car thieves lead deputies on high-speed chase in Ottawa Co.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for the suspects who broke into a car dealership, stole vehicles and led deputies on a high-speed chase in Ottawa County.

It started around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday when deputies tried to stop a vehicle for an illegal turn onto Chicago Drive near Port Sheldon Street in Georgetown Township, according to an Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The vehicle did not stop and drove away eastbound on Chicago Drive at a high rate of speed. During the chase, several items were thrown from the vehicle, the release said.

Deputies stopped the chase at the intersection of Chicago Drive and Main Street when the vehicle was last seen going onto eastbound I-196.

After the chase, deputies went back to the area where the items were thrown and found several sets of car keys. It led investigators to Parkway Auto, located near the intersection of Chicago Drive and Port Sheldon Street.

Deputies discovered the car dealership was broken into and two vehicles were stolen. One of the vehicles was found a short distance away.

When deputies checked a nearby business, they found an unoccupied vehicle that was stolen out of the Grand Rapids area, according to the release.

No suspect or vehicle descriptions were released as of early Wednesday morning.

These incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT.