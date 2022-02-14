Car runs red light, T-bones SUV in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A car ran a red light in Holland Monday morning and T-boned an SUV, causing it to roll.

Around 8:10 a.m., emergency crews were sent to the intersection of East 32nd Street and South Waverly Road on reports of a rollover crash.

Responding Holland police officers learned that a gray Honda Civic, driven by a 24-year-old Holland man, was heading southbound on Waverly Road and ran a red light. The Civic then T-boned a black Toyota 4runner, driven by a 30-year-old Holland woman, that was traveling eastbound on 32nd Street. The 4runner then rolled and hit another vehicle that was stopped at the intersection.

The Holland Police Department said that there were only minor injuries, and no one was taken to the hospital.

The 24-year-old Holland man was cited for the red light violation, the police department said.