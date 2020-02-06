Closings & Delays
Car rear-ended while occupants wait for help

Ottawa County

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say a disabled car on the side of the road was rear-ended while the occupants were waiting for help in Ottawa County.

It happened around 4 a.m. Thursday on Byron Road near 8th Avenue in Jamestown Township, close to Byron Center.

Deputies say a 1991 Chevrolet Caprice was stationary along Byron Road when a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu rear-ended it.

One of the occupants of the disabled car, an 18-year-old West Olive woman, received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

