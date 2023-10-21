HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people are in the hospital after a vehicle hit a deer before crashing into a building in Holland Saturday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., officers with the Holland Department of Public Safety were sent to mile marker 46 on I-196 after receiving reports about a crash.

Responding officers found a vehicle that had crashed into a commercial building at 80 W 64th St. Suite 200.

Officers learned that the vehicle, a 2020 Toyota Camry, was traveling west on I-196 and hit a deer. The deer went through the windshield and hit both passengers inside the vehicle. The Toyota then went off the roadway, through a right-of-way fence and crashed into the building.

The driver, a 55-year-old Wyoming man, and a passenger, a 60-year-old Wyoming woman, were taken to the Holland Hospital. The department of public safety said they were later transferred to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Officers do not believe that alcohol or speed were a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.