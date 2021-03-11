Car crashes into Holland gun shop; suspects sought

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for suspects after a car crashed into a gun shop in Holland.

Authorities were called shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday for a report of a break-in at the Bullet Hole Firearms and Training located near the intersection of Chicago Drive and Waverly Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a car had crashed into the building and the driver had left the scene.

Police said they are currently looking for suspects. No suspect descriptions were released.

The sales manager at Bullet Hole Firearms told News 8 that this is the third time someone tried to break into the store. He said this time they did successfully get inside. It’s unclear at this time if anything was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616.355.1150 or policetips@cityofholland.com. Tips can also be sent to Silent Observer by calling 1.877.887.4536, texting OCMTIP to 274637 or online.