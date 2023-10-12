BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a car crashed into a fire station in Blendon Township after a police chase Thursday morning.

The crash happened at the Blendon Township Fire Station on Tyler Street near the intersection of 56th Avenue.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said it started as a report of a suspicious vehicle at the intersection of 64th Avenue and Baldwin Street. The driver drove away when deputies responded, leading to a short chase.

The driver crashed into a deputy’s vehicle before driving through the fire station door, according to the sheriff’s office.

Currently, the sheriff’s office said there is a man and a woman inside the car, which is inside the fire station. Authorities, including a tactical unit and crisis intervention team, are working to get the two into custody.

The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the public and no reports of injuries.