A car crashed into the Canvas Townhouses in Allendale Township on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say an apartment building near Grand Valley State University’s campus was damaged after a crash early Friday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday at the Canvas Townhouses located at the intersection of 48th Avenue and Pierce Street in Allendale Township.

Investigators said a vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Byron Township woman, was heading southbound on 48th Avenue when it left the roadway and struck the building on the southwest corner of the intersection. The car’s front end went into the apartment, causing significant damage to the building.

The driver and no one inside the building were injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

OCSO said there appeared to be structural issues with the building.

The crash remains under investigation.