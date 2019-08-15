Car crashes into Allendale Township home

Vehicle crashes into Allendale Township home. Courtesy of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman driving a Pontiac crashed into an Allendale Township home.

It happened just before 11 a.m. Thursday at 11095 68th Avenue.

Authorities say a 27-year-old woman from Zeeland had a heated argument with her boyfriend before the crash.

She lost control of the vehicle while talking to him on the phone, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

She struck a utility box and continued through a yard, eventually crashing into a home, deputies say.

Investigators say no injuries were reported.

The driver was cited for careless driving.

