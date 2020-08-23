Car crashes into home in Spring Lake Twp.

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are investigating an incident where a car hit two other cars before crashing into a home in Spring Lake Township Sunday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. on Quebec Drive near 148th Avenue.

Investigators say a 25-year-old man of Grand Haven was driving his car west at a high rate of speed when he lost control and went off the north side of the roadway. The car hit two other cars parked in the driveway of a home.

The car driven by the 25-year-old then crossed the road and went off the south side of the road, hitting a home.

The 25-year-old driver and three passengers in the car were not injured.

The two other cars were not occupied.

The home was also unoccupied but sustained significant damage, authorities say.

The 25-year-old was arrested and taken to the Ottawa County Jail. His name is being withheld pending arraignment.