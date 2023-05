First responders at the scene of a crash in the area of 136th Avenue and Riley Street in Holland Township. (May 29, 2023)

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person received minor injuries in a crash near Holland Monday.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. in the area of 136th Avenue and Riley Street in Holland Township. A car crashed into a pole, Ottawa County dispatch told News 8.

One person was hurt with minor injuries, dispatch said.