Car crash knocks out power; sends 1 to hospital

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com web staff

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A vehicle flipped over several times early Saturday morning in Ottawa County, knocking out power in the area and sending one man to the hospital.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on 8th Avenue, north of Garfield Road, just after 1 a.m. where preliminary investigation shows the 29-year-old driver from the Conklin area was driving at a high rate of speed and rolled several times.

According to authorities, the man was driving his 2017 Subaru north on 8th Avenue when he drove off the road and struck a residential driveway. The car hit a power pole and broke the pole into several pieces before coming to a rest on its roof in the front yard of a home on 8th Avenue.

The driver was able to climb out of the vehicle before rescue crews arrived and was transported to a Grand Rapids area hospital with possible internal injuries.

Consumer’s Energy responded to the scene and de-energized the power lines so crews could safely remove the car from the yard. According to Consumer’s there is 475 customers affected and the estimated time of restoration is 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The power will remain out in the area until crews can replace the broken power pole.

Deputies told News 8 the driver is in stable condition. Officials are not releasing a name of the driver.

