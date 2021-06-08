Car crash damages power pole, closes intersection

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was injured after a crash near Hudsonville Tuesday morning that also brought down a power pole.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said around 5:45 a.m. deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Port Sheldon Street and 72nd Avenue in Blendon Township.

A vehicle was heading westbound on Port Sheldon when the driver didn’t stop at the four-way stop intersection, hitting a southbound vehicle. The vehicles then hit a power pole causing it to break and block the intersection, the sheriff’s office.

The intersection is closed as authorities work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

The driver of the westbound vehicle, a 26-year-old Allendale man, was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.