Capt.: Body found in Ottawa Co. store; not suspicious

SPRING LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man’s body was found in a Spring Lake store Wednesday morning.

A man was found dead around 10 a.m. inside the Spring Lake Antique Mall in Spring Lake on W. Savidge Street, according to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Mark Bennett.

Bennett says it’s believed he died late Tuesday night, but his body wasn’t discovered until the morning.

The death is not considered to be suspicious at this point, Bennett said.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of the man’s death.