Camp Kesem seeks donations for next year’s summer camp

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A local nonprofit organization that takes children of parents who are affected by cancer on a free week at camp is asking for donations.

Camp Kesem at Grand Valley State University serves children who have lost a parent to cancer, have a parent undergoing cancer treat or whose parent is a cancer survivor. The week at camp is designed to give them a break from the stress and be around people who are going through the same thing.

The nonprofit organization is starting to fundraise for next year’s summer camp. Those who are interested in giving a gift to the local chapter can donate online.

Above, watch the interview with Colten Tinsley and Erin Mangan who are both GVSU students and Camp Kesem counselors.

—–

Online:

Camp Kesem at Grand Valley State University

Camp Kesem at Grand Valley State University’s Facebook page